People in traditional Chinese costumes celebrate Qixi in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 10:50, August 05, 2022

Young women wearing traditional Chinese costumes pose for photos during a celebration for Qixi festival, the Chinese Valentine's Day, at Wong Tai Sin Temple in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

