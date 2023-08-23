Couples get married on Qixi Festival in China

Xinhua) 08:53, August 23, 2023

A couple pose for photos with their marriage certificates at a marriage registration office in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 22, 2023. Many couples chose to get married on Tuesday, which is the traditional Qixi Festival, or the Chinese Valentine's Day. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

A couple pose for photos with their marriage certificates at a marriage registration office in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 22, 2023. Many couples chose to get married on Tuesday, which is the traditional Qixi Festival, or the Chinese Valentine's Day. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

A couple pose for photos with their marriage certificates at a marriage registration office in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2023. Many couples chose to get married on Tuesday, which is the traditional Qixi Festival, or the Chinese Valentine's Day. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

A couple pose for photos with their marriage certificates at a marriage registration office in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 22, 2023. Many couples chose to get married on Tuesday, which is the traditional Qixi Festival, or the Chinese Valentine's Day. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)