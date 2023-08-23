Couples get married on Qixi Festival in China
A couple pose for photos with their marriage certificates at a marriage registration office in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 22, 2023. Many couples chose to get married on Tuesday, which is the traditional Qixi Festival, or the Chinese Valentine's Day. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)
A couple pose for photos with their marriage certificates at a marriage registration office in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 22, 2023. Many couples chose to get married on Tuesday, which is the traditional Qixi Festival, or the Chinese Valentine's Day. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)
A couple pose for photos with their marriage certificates at a marriage registration office in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2023. Many couples chose to get married on Tuesday, which is the traditional Qixi Festival, or the Chinese Valentine's Day. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)
A couple pose for photos with their marriage certificates at a marriage registration office in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 22, 2023. Many couples chose to get married on Tuesday, which is the traditional Qixi Festival, or the Chinese Valentine's Day. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.