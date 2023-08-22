We are the BRICS

(People's Daily App) 19:21, August 22, 2023

Sitting on four continents across the northern and southern hemispheres, we are separated by mountains and oceans. With a collective population of more than 3 billion, our cultures and customs vary from one another.

But nothing can separate people with shared goals and visions. Standing together at the crossroads of history, we all face a world intertwined with threats and challenges, and we make the same choice.

We are the BRICS.

(Produced by Yu Ronghua, Zhang Shixuan, Lu Dong, Gu Chen, Mou Jiahui and Zhang Jing; Edited by Wang Rong and Wang Ruotong; Huangfu Lingyu, Diao Wei and Zhu Li also contributed to this video)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)