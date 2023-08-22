Johannesburg ready for 15th BRICS Summit

People's Daily Online) 10:42, August 22, 2023

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2023 shows a Chinese-English bilingual welcome sign that says, "Warmly Welcome President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China" in a street in Johannesburg, South Africa. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in South Africa on Monday to attend the 15th BRICS Summit and pay a state visit to South Africa. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)