Home>>
Johannesburg ready for 15th BRICS Summit
(People's Daily Online) 10:42, August 22, 2023
Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2023 shows a Chinese-English bilingual welcome sign that says, "Warmly Welcome President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China" in a street in Johannesburg, South Africa. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in South Africa on Monday to attend the 15th BRICS Summit and pay a state visit to South Africa. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
- BRICS a big family of mutual support, a partnership for win-win cooperation
- Interview: China's role in BRICS, Global South critical, says NDB vice president
- Cultural exchange activities on BRICS cooperation held in South Africa
- China to deepen solidarity, cooperation with other emerging markets, developing countries
- China contributes strength to BRICS partnership for win-win cooperation
- Fruitful results seen in health cooperation
- Xi's visit cements China-South Africa ties in "golden era", BRICS' appeal to Global South
- China's trade with other BRICS countries rises
- BRICS leaders to discuss expansion as Global South countries line up to join
- Xi arrives in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit, state visit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.