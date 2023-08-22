China listens to foreign companies' demands, suggestions on regular basis: premier

Xinhua) 10:39, August 22, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday met with Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group, saying that China listens to foreign companies' demands and suggestions on a regular basis and has actively helped solve their difficulties and problems.

Li said overseas Chinese and Chinese businessmen have made important contributions to China's reform and opening-up.

At present, China is focusing on promoting high-quality development, advancing Chinese modernization, and continuing to build a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized first-class business environment, the premier said.

China welcomes Charoen Pokphand Group, overseas Chinese businessmen and enterprises from all over the world to actively invest in China and share development opportunities, Li said.

Noting that Charoen Pokphand Group is full of confidence in China's development, Dhanin Chearavanont said the group is firmly committed to development in China, and is willing to further expand investment and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)