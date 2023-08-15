Home>>
China, Thailand to hold anti-terror military training
(Xinhua) 13:36, August 15, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand will hold a joint anti-terror military training in Thailand from mid-August to early September, a Chinese defense spokesperson announced on Monday.
Wu Qian, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, said the training, to be conducted by the armies of the two militaries, will strengthen anti-terrorism cooperation and contribute to regional peace and stability.
