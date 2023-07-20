China's police chief meets Thai deputy PM

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Wissanu Krea-ngam, deputy prime minister of Thailand, in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Wissanu Krea-ngam, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Noting that China and Thailand are good neighbors, good friends, good relatives, and good partners, Wang said that the two peoples enjoy profound friendship. In particular, the two sides announced last year to jointly build a China-Thailand community with a shared future, which opened a new era of China-Thailand relations.

China is ready to work with Thailand to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen practical cooperation in law enforcement and security, safeguard the building of the China-Thailand community with a shared future, and bring more benefits to the two countries and two peoples, said Wang.

Wissanu said that Thailand is willing to strengthen bilateral cooperation in law enforcement and security and promote the continuous and in-depth development of Thailand-China relations.

