Senior Chinese diplomat meets Thai Princess Sirindhorn

Xinhua) 08:43, June 07, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand in Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand on Tuesday in Beijing.

Wang welcomed Princess Sirindhorn on her 50th visit to China, lauding her essential contributions to enhancing people-to-people exchanges and friendship between the two countries.

Wang said China is ready to work with Thailand to deepen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and enrich the connotation of the China-Thailand community with a shared future.

Princess Sirindhorn said she looks forward to having more opportunities to visit China, learn more about China, and help promote the Thailand-China friendship.

