Thai Princess Sirindhorn to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:16, June 01, 2023
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Chinese government, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will visit China from June 1 to 6, which will be the Princess' 50th visit to China, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.
