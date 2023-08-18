China-Thailand railway boosts competitiveness, regional connectivity: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:57, August 18, 2023

BANGKOK, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Thailand is stepping up construction of the China-Thailand railway in an effort to further develop domestic infrastructure, improve competitiveness, and enhance regional connectivity, according to deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul on Thursday.

Traisuree in a statement quoted Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as saying during his inspection of the China-Thailand railway construction project that the collaboration between the two countries has notably enhanced Thailand's rail transportation efficiency, contributing to increased competitiveness and advancing the country's development.

Prayut affirmed the Thai government's commitment to advancing the rail network for higher passenger and freight transport efficiency while emphasizing that swift and secure regional connectivity will drive investment and trade across agriculture, industry, and tourism sectors, enhancing people's quality of life, according to Traisuree.

China-Thailand railway is a strategic route connecting Thailand and China through Laos, which will help meet the future travel and logistical needs of Thailand's northeastern region, Traisuree said in the statement.

She added that the rail line is part of a pan-Asian railway network as well as the Belt and Road Initiative cooperation, which connects Southeast Asia to Europe.

