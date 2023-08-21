Home>>
Ukraine to get 42 F-16 fighter jets: Zelensky
(Xinhua) 09:08, August 21, 2023
KIEV, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine will get at least 42 F-16 fighter jets after the end of the training course for pilots, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.
"F-16. Breakthrough agreement ... Thank you, the Netherlands," Zelensky wrote in a Telegram post after meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a Dutch military base in Eindhoven.
The F-16 fighters will help Ukraine to boost its air defense capabilities, Zelensky said.
On Saturday, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots and support staff has begun.
The training program will last at least six months, Reznikov said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukraine refuses proposal to cede territories for NATO membership
- U.S. to provide 200 mln USD worth of military equipment to Ukraine
- Ukrainian Navy designates temporary corridors for merchant vessels in Black Sea
- Russia says air defense system destroys Ukrainian drone in Moscow region
- Meeting on Ukraine crisis begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.