Meeting on Ukraine crisis begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- A meeting on the Ukraine crisis began on Saturday in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.
A source from the Ukrainian delegation told Al Arabiya News that during the meeting, the 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukraine was backed by several countries.
The meeting, attended by security advisors and representatives from some 40 countries, aims to work out a solution that will achieve permanent peace and reduce the humanitarian repercussions of the Ukraine crisis, according to Al Ekhbariya News.
Through the meeting, the Saudi government looks forward to reinforcing dialogue and cooperation at the international level.
It also aims to ensure a solution to the crisis through political and diplomatic means and in a way that strengthens international peace and security.
Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui attended the meeting at the invitation of Saudi Arabia.
Photos
Related Stories
- Facts about Ukraine crisis: Ukraine, U.S. start talks on security guarantees
- Putin, African leaders agree to continue dialogue on Ukraine: Kremlin
- Russia says Ukraine attempted to attack Russia's Black Sea base
- Ukraine unveils strategy to implement peace formula
- Ukraine summoning Polish ambassador "a mistake": Polish PM
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.