Young people encouraged to be envoys for Sino-US friendship

08:21, August 21, 2023 By XU WEI ( Chinadaily.com.cn

President Xi Jinping has expressed the hope that more young people from China and the United States can get to know each other, work together and become a new generation of envoys for bilateral friendship to continuously inject impetus into the development of China-US relations.

Xi conveyed the message in a recent reply to a letter from the US-China Youth and Student Exchange Association and friendly personages from all walks of life in the US state of Washington.

In the reply, which was published on Sunday, he underscored that the hope and foundation of China-US relations lie in the people, and the future of this relationship lies in the younger generation.

He said that he believes the association and the friendly personages will continue to contribute their strengths to the friendly exchanges between the young people of the two nations, and to the stable development of China-US relations.

Xi thanked the writers of the letter for their good wishes for China's hosting of the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, Sichuan province, and the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Noting that sports serve as a bond that enhances people-to-people friendship, Xi said that with the joint efforts of all parties, the Chengdu games were successfully held in a streamlined, safe and splendid manner.

The Chinese government and the people have full confidence in hosting a splendid Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, he added. The Hangzhou Games are scheduled to open on Sept 23 and close on Oct 8.

In their letter to Xi, the association and friendly personages from the state of Washington wished China success in hosting the Chengdu and Hangzhou events, and expressed their commitment to enhancing youth cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between China and the US.

