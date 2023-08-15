Xi's article on Chinese modernization to be published

Xinhua) 16:14, August 15, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article on Chinese modernization by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 16th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)