Compilation of Xi's major works published in Swahili

08:34, August 15, 2023 By Wang Xiaodong in Nairobi, Kenya ( China Daily

A compilation of Chinese President Xi Jinping's major works was published on Monday in Kenya in the Swahili language, one of the most commonly used languages in Africa, offering a key to African readers to have a better understanding of contemporary China.

The first volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, first published in Chinese in 2014, is a collection of 79 speeches, talks, interviews, instructions and correspondence. It is the first of the four volumes of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, which have been circulated in 180 countries and regions in dozens of languages.

"Friends from many countries, including Kenya, are very interested in China's achievements and experiences in development, and are paying attention to the Chinese leadership's concept and practices in governance," Hu Heping, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and minister of culture and tourism, said at a launch ceremony of the Swahili version of the first volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

"The book has opened a window for the international community to better understand China and the CPC," he said.

"This remarkable book opens our eyes to the history and ways of governance of the CPC and the philosophy of the central leadership," Victor Lomaria, managing director of the Kenya Literature Bureau, said.

"In this volume, Swahili speakers shall be able to delve deeper and understand the social undertakings that are led by President Xi Jinping."

Kenya can borrow successful experiences from China in areas such as providing fair education to the public and lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, he said.

Zhou Pingjian, Chinese ambassador to Kenya, said that as the two countries observe the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the launch of the Swahili edition of the book comes at a perfect time and has a special significance.

"I believe it will give our friends a better understanding of the Chinese government's philosophy and its domestic and foreign policies, the path of development that China has chosen and its approach to and theory of governance," he said.

Du Zhanyuan, president of China International Communications Group, said that President Xi has proposed innovative theories and strategies and led China in making great achievements in modernization.

Theories and proposals such as building a community with a shared future for mankind, and the Global Development Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative are also meant to improve global governance and solve the common challenges facing humanity, he said.

