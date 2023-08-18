In pics: Joint construction of BRI promotes global connectivity

Since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was proposed a decade ago, China has worked together with participating countries and regions to promote global connectivity, fully tap into the cooperation potential in all areas, facilitate common development, and improve people's well-being. Over the past 10 years, the BRI has transformed from ideas to action, and from vision to reality. High-quality construction of the BRI has not only created new prospects for China's open development, but also paved the way for common development, and brought opportunities to all countries.

① Photo shows the first phase of the Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port in Djibouti city, capital of Djibouti, which was constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC). The project has fully leveraged Djibouti's unique geographical advantages, and further boosted local economic and social development since it commenced operations. (Photo/Li Pan)

② Photo shows the Sheybarah Island of the Red Sea project in Saudi Arabia. China Harbor Engineering Company participated in the construction of the project, which is an important part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The docking of Vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative can more vigorously promote practical cooperation between the two countries. (Photo/Faisal Ayaz)

③ Photo shows Package A of Phase II of the Etihad Rail project, jointly undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCME). The Etihad Rail constitutes an important part of the Persian Gulf’s railway network. Once completed, it will cover the UAE’s major industrial hubs, manufacturing centers, logistics centers, populated areas and key ports. (Photo/Qiang Lianhe)

④ Aerial photo shows the 53-kilometer section of the Algeria North-South Expressway constructed by CSCEC, the section with the most complicated natural conditions and the highest technical requirements. The Algeria North-South Expressway runs through the whole country, connecting the Sahara Desert with the Mediterranean coast. (Photo/Li Yupu)

Photo shows employees of COFCO Corporation at work in a dock operation workshop in the Port of Timbues in Argentina. The port is one of the country's most important export hubs for agricultural products. Every year, millions of tonnes of soybeans, corn, wheat and other agricultural products are shipped to destinations around the world from here. COFCO Corporation has built docks and an industrial park here. (Photo/Margarita Escude)

Photo shows Thai employees working on the automotive tire production line at General Rubber (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in the Thai-Chinese Rayong industrial zone, which is among the first batch of Chinese overseas economic cooperation zones and a key example of the Belt and Road industrial capacity cooperation. (People's Daily/Sun Guangyong)

Photo shows passengers taking photos in front of a train along Nigeria's Abuja-Kaduna Railway. Built by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the railway has a total length of 186.5 km, and connects the capital Abuja with the northern industrial hub Kaduna. The railway has greatly facilitated the exchange of personnel and goods, promoting Nigeria's economic development. (Photo/Yang Hongjie)

Photo shows the 200,000-tonne container ship Vessel CSCL ARCTIC OCEAN docked at the port of Gdansk in Poland. This cargo ship is mainly for maritime transportation between Asia and Europe. As one of the most significant ports in the Baltic Sea, the port of Gdansk has become a principal intersection for land and sea transportation along the Belt and Road. (People's Daily/Yu Limin)

