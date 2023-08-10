China continues to set agenda for international cooperation

August 10, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Unfettered by global uncertainty and challenges, China will continue to set an international agenda for cooperation, peaceful development, open inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said on Wednesday.

In his remarks at the 36th Asia-Pacific Roundtable (APR), Ouyang emphasized that China has remained steadfast to the ideals of international cooperation, seeing it as a vital element in restoring certainty in a world facing numerous disruptions.

"The world is full of uncertainties and instabilities. We are once again at the crossroads. Which path to take? We have to choose. To pursue common prosperity or let go of the trend of the poor becoming poorer and rich becoming richer? To conduct win-win cooperation or play zero-sum games?" he said.

"To these questions, China has given its clear-cut answer. It is to take the path of peaceful development, open inclusiveness and win-win cooperation. China is dedicated to giving a safe and prosperous life to both its own people and other peoples in the world," he explained.

China has continued to put its words into action through its proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Global Development Initiative (GDI), both of which have driven growth in participating countries and created an environment of progressiveness and hope, Ouyang said.

"After 10-years of collaborative efforts, the BRI has brought enormous growth to both China and its partner countries. China has become the largest trading partner of 25 BRI countries, successfully helping many realize their railway dream, bridge dream and poverty alleviation dream," he said.

"By June 2023, the GDI has won support from more than 100 countries and international organizations, with nearly 70 countries joining the UN-based GDI Group of Friends. Over the last 10 years, China has made a more than 30 percent average contribution to global economic growth," he added.

In addition to these economic initiatives, China has also pursued international peace and stability through its Global Security Initiative (GSI), which advocates a new security path that takes dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance, and win-win cooperation over zero-sum rivals.

"It has won support and appreciation from over 90 countries and regional organizations, and has been written into more than 30 bilateral and multilateral documents," he added.

China plays an active role in helping to resolve conflicts and confrontation, and with its efforts and meditation, Saudi Arabia and Iran have achieved the historic rapprochement, said the Chinese ambassador.

The APR, which runs from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, is the signature international conference of the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia.

The event has brought together experts from across the region to explore the latest trends and developments in the region, with the aim to provide insights into how businesses and governments can navigate an increasingly complex strategic landscape.

