Interview: China's BRI promotes infrastructure development, connectivity across continents: Cambodian scholar

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has not only promoted infrastructure development and connectivity across continents, but also given an opportunity to countries to boost trade and economic potential, a Cambodian scholar said on Wednesday.

Seun Sam, a policy analyst at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said China, with its rapidly growing economy, vast market, and technological advancements, has emerged as a global powerhouse.

"It has become a strategic partner for many nations seeking economic opportunities and technological advancements," he told Xinhua.

"With its BRI, China promotes infrastructure development and connectivity across continents, offering a chance for countries to enhance their trade networks and expand their economic potential," he said.

BRI, a reference to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, was initiated by China in 2013 to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa on and beyond the ancient Silk Road trade routes.

Over the past decade, over 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations have signed documents under the BRI framework, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Aug. 4.

Sam said under the BRI, China has been actively involved in financing and supporting major infrastructure projects in Cambodia, such as constructing roads, bridges, expressways, hydropower plants, airports, and ports as well as the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone.

"These projects have not only improved connectivity within Cambodia but also enhanced its regional connectivity, contributing to economic growth and development," he said. "By furthering cooperation in this domain, Cambodia can continue to modernize its infrastructure and enhance its connectivity with China and other neighboring countries."

Sam said China's investment in energy infrastructure has also helped alleviate Cambodia's power shortages and fostered sustainable development.

"The construction of hydropower plants, solar panel farms, and power transmission networks has increased the country's energy production capacity, reducing dependence on costly imported energy sources," he said.

He said the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone has attracted foreign investments and boosted Cambodia's manufacturing sector, leading to job creation and increased exports.

Investments in Cambodia under the BRI have also stimulated the construction and real estate sectors, leading to the development of modern residential and commercial properties across the country, he added.

Sam said that China has a vast consumer market and is known for its manufacturing capabilities and Cambodia can gain access to this market, exporting its products and expanding its export base.

"This can boost Cambodia's economy, create employment opportunities, and enhance the standard of living for its citizens," he said.

Sam said China's expertise in technology, agriculture, and education can also help Cambodia achieve sustainable development goals and address key challenges such as poverty alleviation, food security, and human resource development.

The scholar also noted that a strong Cambodia-China relationship has not only yielded numerous benefits for both nations, but also contributed to promoting peace, security, stability, development, and prosperity in the region.

"Forging closer ties between the two countries will provide mutual benefits in a journey toward building a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future," he added.

