Jiangsu in E China cooperates with countries, regions on digestive endoscopy under BRI

Xinhua) 08:53, August 04, 2023

Doctor Tao Yuwen talks about the detail of an operation with foreign medical workers of a medical seminar at the digestive endoscopy center of Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 1, 2023. In recent years, Jiangsu Province Hospital cooperated with medical institutions in Pakistan, Egypt and other countries and regions in the field of digestive endoscopy to promote medical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Fan Zhining (2nd R), expert of digestive endoscopy, talks with foreign medical workers of a medical seminar at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 1, 2023. In recent years, Jiangsu Province Hospital cooperated with medical institutions in Pakistan, Egypt and other countries and regions in the field of digestive endoscopy to promote medical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Fan Zhining (2nd L), expert of digestive endoscopy, attends a morning session with foreign medical workers of a medical seminar at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 1, 2023. In recent years, Jiangsu Province Hospital cooperated with medical institutions in Pakistan, Egypt and other countries and regions in the field of digestive endoscopy to promote medical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Fan Zhining (L front), expert of digestive endoscopy, visits the inpatient wards with foreign medical workers of a medical seminar at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 1, 2023. In recent years, Jiangsu Province Hospital cooperated with medical institutions in Pakistan, Egypt and other countries and regions in the field of digestive endoscopy to promote medical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Fan Zhining (back), expert of digestive endoscopy, gives a lecture to foreign medical workers of a medical seminar at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, July 25, 2023. In recent years, Jiangsu Province Hospital cooperated with medical institutions in Pakistan, Egypt and other countries and regions in the field of digestive endoscopy to promote medical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. (Photo by Hou Yumeng/Xinhua)

Foreign medical workers of a medical seminar watch as Fan Zhining, expert of digestive endoscopy, performs an operation at digestive endoscopy center of Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 1, 2023. In recent years, Jiangsu Province Hospital cooperated with medical institutions in Pakistan, Egypt and other countries and regions in the field of digestive endoscopy to promote medical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Fan Zhining (C) and Liu Li (4th R), experts of digestive endoscopy, pose for photos with foreign medical workers of a medical seminar at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 1, 2023. In recent years, Jiangsu Province Hospital cooperated with medical institutions in Pakistan, Egypt and other countries and regions in the field of digestive endoscopy to promote medical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)