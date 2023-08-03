Cangzhou's fantastic goods reach the global market

13:20, August 03, 2023 By Yuan Meng, Zhang Wenjie, Zhou Linjia, Zhao Zhao, Álvaro Lago ( People's Daily Online

Hejian, a city nestled within Cangzhou in north China's Hebei Province, is the largest production hub for heat-resistant glass in China. People from Cangzhou are known for their hard work and endurance, allowing them to take Hejian glass from China to the world.

Cangzhou's excellent products always have a good market. Throughout history, Cangzhou has served as a vital transportation hub. It was connected to the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in ancient times, and today, it is home to Huanghua Port, located on the coast of the Bohai Sea.

Huanghua Port is one of the 27 major ports in China and is the largest port for transporting coal from the west to the east and from the north to the south.

Eighty percent of Cangzhou’s enterprises are export-oriented, focusing on the production of products such as glass, base elbow products, fasteners, and some automotive accessories. These goods cater to the demands of Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the Far East regions, where there is significant market demand.

Through unremitting efforts, Huanghua Port has gradually transformed from a coal port to a comprehensive port. Currently, it has opened 35 domestic and international trade routes, reaching 40 countries and regions worldwide. This has allowed hardworking Cangzhou people to be seen by the whole world.

