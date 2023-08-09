China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has 125 BRI-related sea routes

Aerial photo shows the Chuanshan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province has 301 sea routes linking more than 600 harbors in over 200 countries and regions, including 125 shipping routes related to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an increase of 71.2 percent over 2013.

The port saw its cargo throughput hit 679 million tonnes in the first half of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 6 percent. During the same period, the port's container throughput reached 17.68 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 1.2 percent from the same period of the previous year.

