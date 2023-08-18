New Zealand celebrates long-standing education links with China

WELLINGTON, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand greatly values the long-standing education links with China, New Zealand's top education official said at a national conference closed on Friday.

New Zealand's education links with China has been based on reciprocity and partnerships that have been developed through many years of two-way student mobility, high-level dialogue and research collaborations, Education Minister Jan Tinetti said at the New Zealand International Education Conference (NZIEC) held from Wednesday to Friday.

"Education is one of the key pillars of the New Zealand-China relationship and a foundation for enduring links between our countries," Tinetti told attendees at the NZIEC at which China is this year's country of honor.

This year, the 30th edition of the NZIEC was attended by practitioners and leaders from across New Zealand's international education sector.

One of the key topics of the conference was responding to international students' mental health and wellbeing needs, with non-government organization Asian Family Services' health and wellbeing professionals Ivan Yeo and Leah Rodriguez-Palomer sharing strategies to support the wellbeing of international students.

"China is our largest source country of international students, with almost 12,000 Chinese students studying in New Zealand," Tinetti said.

