New Zealand PM calls for deepening economic, environmental cooperation with China

Xinhua) 15:19, July 17, 2023

WELLINGTON, July 17 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called for deepening economic, trade and environmental cooperation with China at the 9th Annual China Business Summit held on Monday in Auckland.

In a keynote speech, Hipkins recalled his China visit at the end of last month, leading a delegation of New Zealand's top businesses and exporters and representatives from its tourism, technology and education sectors.

"The New Zealand export story to China is well-known. It's a phenomenal success story propelled by our 2008 Free Trade Agreement that took two-way trade from 8 billion NZ dollars (5.08 billion U.S. dollars) that year, to more than 40 billion NZ dollars (25.4 billion U.S. dollars) today," Hipkins said.

New Zealand's top three exports to China are dairy, meat, and forestry, he said, adding New Zealand has built up sizeable economic interests in China, its largest offshore market and one of the world's largest consumer markets.

New Zealand will place a high value on engagement and dialogue with China, the prime minister told the audience at the summit.

New Zealand looks to work together with China to tackle critical global issues such as climate change and environmental protection, Hipkins said, adding it is in New Zealand's interests to do so.

Hipkins said one outcome from his China visit was an agreement to step up policy engagement on e-vehicles, with China an important supply market for Kiwi consumers as New Zealand looks to make the transition to a low carbon economy.

He said China and New Zealand will have a range of dialogues, including on green finance and forestry and emissions trading schemes, as well as a regular ministerial dialogue.

New Zealand also valued China's leadership in presiding over the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which sets new global goals and targets to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, he said.

