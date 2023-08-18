China to launch annual conferences for cultural centers, libraries

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- To promote the high-quality development of its public cultural services, China will next month launch an annual conference for cultural centers and another for libraries, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on (MCT) Thursday.

The annual conference for cultural centers will be held from Sept. 4 to 5 in Baotou, northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and the annual conference for libraries will be held from Sept. 15 to 16 in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

According to the MCT, the annual conference for libraries will feature a raft of academic events focusing on trending topics such as the Digital China initiative and smart libraries.

Forums with a variety of themes, including the branding of public cultural activities, the inheritance and development of fine traditional culture, and the smart transformation of cultural centers, will be held during the annual conference for cultural centers, the MCT added.

