China had 3,303 public libraries by 2022

Xinhua) 13:10, July 14, 2023

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- By the end of 2022, China had 3,303 public libraries, an increase of 88 from the previous year, according to a report by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The public libraries had a total collection of books of nearly 1.36 billion volumes, a year-on-year increase of 7.8 percent, the report said.

The country had 718 art galleries by the end of 2202, up 36 from the previous year.

The report showed that art troupes in the country grew by 1,369 to 19,739 during the same period, and the year 2022 saw 1.66 million live performances and 76,300 online performances.

The country had 14,917 A-level tourist spots, creating jobs for 1.47 million people. The tourist spots received 2.63 billion visitors in 2022 and reported a total revenue of 181.85 billion yuan (25.4 billion U.S. dollars).

