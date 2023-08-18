Sweden raises terrorist threat level to "high"

Security guards are seen next to the Royal Palace in Stockholm, capital of Sweden, Aug. 17, 2023. The terrorist threat level in Sweden has been raised from "elevated" to "high," the Swedish Security Service (SAPO) said on Thursday. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua)

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The terrorist threat level in Sweden has been raised from "elevated" to "high," the Swedish Security Service (SAPO) said on Thursday.

The threat posed by "violent Islamist actors has increased over the past year," Director General of the Swedish Security Service Charlotte von Essen said in a press release.

"Sweden has gone from being considered a legitimate target for terrorist attacks to being considered a prioritized target. In our assessment, this threat will remain for a long time," von Essen said.

She said the decision to raise the terrorist threat level was not linked to "any specific event, but is to be considered in a strategic, long-term perspective."

The last time SAPO raised the threat level to "high" was during a brief period between Nov. 18, 2015 and March 2, 2016.

Sweden and Denmark have been under the spotlight in recent weeks after several extremists repeatedly burned or desecrated the Quran in the two countries' capitals, which sparked criticism from Muslim countries across the world.

A police car is seen among pedestrians in central Stockholm, capital of Sweden, Aug. 17, 2023. The terrorist threat level in Sweden has been raised from "elevated" to "high," the Swedish Security Service (SAPO) said on Thursday. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua)

