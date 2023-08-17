Home>>
Cancers among younger Americans under 50 on rise: study
(Xinhua) 10:32, August 17, 2023
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Cancers among younger Americans under 50 years of age are increasing at an alarming rate, with gastrointestinal cancers climbing at the fastest rates, according to a new study published on Wednesday.
In this cohort study of 562,145 people with early-onset cancer in the United States from 2010 to 2019, the incidence rates of early-onset cancers increased substantially over this period.
Although breast cancer had the highest number of incident cases, gastrointestinal cancers had the fastest-growing incidence rates among all early-onset cancers, according to the study published in JAMA Network Open.
These data may be useful for the development of surveillance strategies and funding priorities, said the study.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.