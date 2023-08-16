Languages

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 101, says governor

(Xinhua) 13:29, August 16, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from the Maui wildfires in U.S. state of Hawaii reached 101 on Tuesday, said Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

