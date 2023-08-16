Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 106

Xinhua) 15:16, August 16, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii reached 106 as of Tuesday, according to a fatality update from the County of Maui.

The death toll was up from 99 a day before. According to the update, only five of the 106 victims had been identified.

According to the county, about 32 percent of the area has been searched so far.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Monday that the death toll could rise significantly as search efforts continue.

