Mob steals 300,000 USD worth of items in Los Angeles mall

Xinhua) 10:40, August 16, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- A "mob of criminals" stole up to 300,000 U.S. dollars worth of items from a Los Angeles mall Saturday afternoon, said California police.

More than 30 people entered the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center and grabbed merchandise from displays near the entrance after 4 p.m. (2300 GMT), the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on social media on Monday.

One person "sprayed bear spray on the face and body of the security guard at the entrance to the store," said the police, adding that the suspects fled with high-end handbags, clothing and other easily re-sellable items.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the theft. "What happened today at Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable. Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable," Bass said in a statement.

According to CNN, a similar "Flash Rob" style theft occurred on Tuesday in nearby Glendale, where police said thieves stole 300,000 U.S. dollar worth of property in a "bold, flash mob burglary" at an Yves Saint Laurent store.

