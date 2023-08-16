Infographics: Explore China's national parks

People's Daily Online) 13:51, August 16, 2023

As we celebrate China's first National Ecology Day on Aug. 15, 2023, join People's Daily Online on a journey through five of the country's national parks. Revel in the splendor of nature, surrounded by pristine waters and verdant mountains.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)