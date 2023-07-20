Home>>
A look at China's ecological progress
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:26, July 20, 2023
The world has just experienced the hottest week on record for the planet: red weather alerts have been issued across Europe and North America; wildfires are raging in Spain and Canada; heavy floods are wrecking havoc in South Korea, Japan and India.
As the planet's climate enters "uncharted territory", more and more people are waking up to the grave and mounting threats from extreme weather caused by climate change. It is high time for the world to join hands in tackling the "greatest threat facing humanity".
Over recent years, China has made all-out efforts to improve the ecological environment and build a green and low-carbon economy. Here are some figures demonstrating China's progress in this regard.
