Farmers sun-dry crops in Jinping county, SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 16:07, August 14, 2023

A photo shows a drying yard filled with various agricultural products in Jinping county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/vip.people.com.cn)

Farmers sun-dried various agricultural products, including corn, chili peppers, and millet, in Jinping county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Their drying yards transformed into colorful scroll paintings, vividly depicting a bumper harvest.

