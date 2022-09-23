Chinese scientists devoted to crop breeding

People's Daily Online) 15:02, September 23, 2022

Working in the fields day and night like farmers, a group of Chinese scientists have worked tirelessly for decades. They love seeds as parents love their children. They sow the seeds of hope in the fields, take care of crops carefully, and watch them grow and bear fruits.

Today, all of the rice, wheat, soybean, and cotton varieties in China are independently cultivated within the country. China's independently cultivated corn varieties account for more than 91 percent of its total planting area of the crop.

Xie Hua'an, 81, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has been doing research in rice breeding for 50 years.

"Yuan Longping is a role model for me. As for what he did, I'm also determined to make contributions to the goal of ensuring everyone is well-fed," said Xie.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)