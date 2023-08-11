Six foreigners arrested in killing of Ecuadorian presidential candidate

Xinhua) 13:30, August 11, 2023

QUITO, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Six suspects arrested in connection with the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and another suspect who was shot dead are all foreigners, said authorities on Thursday.

The six weaponized suspects, all members of organized crime groups, were captured hiding in a house in Quito, the country's capital, said a police report.

Describing the killing as "a political crime of a terrorist nature," Ecuadorian Interior Minister Juan Zapata confirmed all suspects are foreigners without revealing their nationalities.

The minister noted that the police will continue investigating and seeking a motive for the crime.

Fernando Villavicencio, Ecuador's candidate for the presidential election later this month, was killed on Wednesday in an armed attack following a political rally in Quito.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)