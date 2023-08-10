Languages

Thursday, August 10, 2023

China resumes group tours to more countries, regions

(Xinhua) 16:20, August 10, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday announced the resumption of group tours to dozens more overseas destinations, including Japan, Britain, the United States and Australia.

