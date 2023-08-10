Home>>
China resumes group tours to more countries, regions
(Xinhua) 16:20, August 10, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday announced the resumption of group tours to dozens more overseas destinations, including Japan, Britain, the United States and Australia.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to see surge in exits, entries during upcoming holiday
- Regular flights between central China's Wuhan and Tokyo to resume in July
- Regular direct flight route links China, Samoa
- Fiji Airways to increase flights to Hong Kong
- Passenger flight routes launched between China's Xi'an and Turkmenistan's Ashgabat, Tajikistan's Dushanbe
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.