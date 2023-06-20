China to see surge in exits, entries during upcoming holiday

Xinhua) 16:20, June 20, 2023

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China will see a surge in inbound and outbound passenger flows during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA) forecast on Tuesday.

The daily peak of exits and entries at ports across the country is expected to exceed 1.4 million during the three-day holiday starting from Thursday, the NIA said, adding that the daily average figure will hit 1.28 million, more than double that of the same period last year.

Passenger flows at major airports will witness a steady recovery. The numbers of inbound and outbound trips at the Beijing Capital International Airport, the Shanghai Pudong International Airport and the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport are expected to see a daily average of 28,000, 51,000 and 23,000, respectively.

For exit-entry passengers between Guangdong and Macao and Hong Kong, the ports of Gongbei, Luohu and Futian are expected to handle a daily average of 320,000, 178,000 and 152,000 trips, respectively, according to the NIA.

The administration has asked immigration authorities to open up more inspection channels and release information about passenger flows at ports for travelers' reference.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)