Regular flights between central China's Wuhan and Tokyo to resume in July

Xinhua) 16:58, June 09, 2023

WUHAN, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Regular flights between Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, and Tokyo will resume on July 1.

This will be the first international passenger air service from Wuhan to Japan to resume since China optimized its COVID-19 response measures.

The route will be operated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, according to the subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines in Wuhan.

Wuhan Tianhe International Airport will see more flights resume successively, including routes from Wuhan to Osaka, Sydney, and London, said Hubei Airport Group.

