E-commerce boosts edible mushroom industry in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 10:41, August 09, 2023

A photo shows workers in a snow fungus factory in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

E-commerce has boosted the edible mushroom industry in southeast China's Fujian Province, broadening the market reach for related products.

With a rich tradition of cultivating edible mushrooms, Fujian has become a hub of expertise, boasting major production bases in the cities of Ningde, Fuzhou, and Longyan. Thanks to digital development in rural areas, more high-quality farm produce is sold online.

"With the help of product subsidies and relevant funds, the first half of this year witnessed sales growth of edible mushrooms on our platform, with the overall gross merchandise value increasing by 122 percent year on year," said Wei Yingying, an executive of the agricultural project of Douyin, a Chinese short-video and e-commerce platform. Wei added that during this period, the province witnessed a year-on-year growth of 178 percent in the sales of edible mushrooms, a 117 percent year-on-year increase in the number of product varieties, and a 91 percent expansion of edible mushroom sellers. More edible mushroom commodities, such as snow fungus and bamboo fungus, have reached the market.

Hu Bingchuan, head of a research office at the Rural Development Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, emphasized that young talents are forming new forces to propel the industry's development.

Tian Xiaoyu, born after 1995, for instance, created an account on Douyin in early 2020. She started by introducing some knowledge about mushrooms and the culture of Fujian-style soup. She also promoted some instant mushroom soup products for those living a fast-paced lifestyle, which stimulated consumers' demand for mushroom products. Later, a complete industrial chain of mushroom soup products was established, providing job opportunities such as sales, sorting, packaging, and delivery for some 300 people.

"Primary agricultural products can hardly be sold at a good price in the market, but if we work harder on brand building, we can make the business profitable in the long term and sell our products at good prices. With more gains from the business, we will be able to purchase and plant more quality agricultural goods," said Tian.

Douyin's e-commerce platform has announced plans to offer training and guidance to aspiring livestreamers and rural business owners to further elevate the edible mushroom industry, enhance logistic facilities, and collaborate with established logistic companies and warehouses. The platform also aims to leverage major e-commerce promotions and online shopping festivals to widen sales channels, assist business owners in developing high-quality products, and support farmers with production. This initiative emphasizes brand building, marketing, and the expansion of sales channels.

