Sales of Chinese poverty-relief platform hit 40 bln yuan

Xinhua) 16:56, August 02, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese e-commerce platform designed to help sell products from 832 counties lifted out of poverty has seen its sales exceed 40 billion yuan (about 5.6 billion U.S. dollars) in total.

As of Wednesday, more than 20,000 suppliers have registered on the website fupin832.com, where over 300,000 agricultural products are available, according to the China CO-OP Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd. that runs the website.

It is estimated that nearly 3 million rural families have benefited from the platform since its launch on Jan. 1, 2020 under the guidance of government organs, such as the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives.

Further efforts will be made to help enhance the competitiveness of agricultural products from areas just lifted out of poverty by strengthening quality, price management, and improving services, said the company.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)