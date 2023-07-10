China's e-commerce logistics index up in June

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's e-commerce logistics index rose for the sixth consecutive month in June 2023, industry data shows.

Last month, the index tracking e-commerce logistics activities went up 1.1 points from the May level to 110.6 points, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the e-commerce giant JD.com.

Eight out of the nine major sub-indices measuring e-commerce logistics activities in different fields rose last month.

Specifically, the index for e-commerce logistics business volume rose 2.3 points month on month, while that for rural business volume jumped 3.3 points from the previous month, according to the survey.

Boosted by relevant consumption promotion policies and corporate promotion activities, the sector recorded steady growth on both the demand and supply sides.

