India's capital records 348 dengue cases this year

Xinhua) 13:34, August 08, 2023

NEW DELHI, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- As many as 105 new dengue cases have been recorded in India's capital Delhi over the past week, taking the total number of infections to 348 so far this year, local government said on Monday.

The incidence of dengue cases almost doubled over the past week as compared to the preceding two to three weeks, according to the latest report on the mosquito-borne disease issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The weekly count continues to double over the last three weeks with Delhi reporting 56 cases and 24 cases, respectively, in the preceding two weekly cycles, according to the report.

With the addition of 105 new cases, the overall count of dengue cases reported so far this year stands at 348 cases. The current level of dengue case count of the capital is the highest reported since 2018, it added.

According to the report, in comparison to the 348 dengue cases reported between Jan. 1 and Aug. 5, the city reported 174 cases in the corresponding period last year, 55 cases in the year 2021, 35 in 2020, 47 cases in 2019 and 64 cases in 2018.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)