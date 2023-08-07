We Are China

Rescuers transfer bedridden villager to hospital in flood-hit Shulan City

Xinhua) 08:25, August 07, 2023

Rescuers head to a trapped villager in Kaiyuan Town of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Shulan City has been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. Continuous heavy rainfall have caused floods in several towns of Shulan. When the flood hit here, the villagers in Xinkai Village of Kaiyuan Town moved to the resettlement sites one after another, but Qu Fengxia, 74, became the last trapped person in Xinkai Village because she was ill in bed all the year round and was inconvenient to move.

In order to relocate Qu Fengxia, rescuers set up a rope rescue system on the collapsed bridge, successfully transferring Qu Fengxia from the trapped point and transporting her to hospital for treatment.

