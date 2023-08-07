Flood-hit Zhuozhou carries out post-disaster restoration
Volunteers clear debris at a flood-affected yard in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. With flood water subsiding, local residents, volunteers and rescuers in Zhuozhou are carrying out cleaning-up, disinfection, and drainage operations to bring losses down to the minimum level. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Volunteers perform outdoor disinfection in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. With flood water subsiding, local residents, volunteers and rescuers in Zhuozhou are carrying out cleaning-up, disinfection, and drainage operations to bring losses down to the minimum level. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Rescuers remove debris in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. With flood water subsiding, local residents, volunteers and rescuers in Zhuozhou are carrying out cleaning-up, disinfection, and drainage operations to bring losses down to the minimum level. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Volunteers clear sludge in the street in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. With flood water subsiding, local residents, volunteers and rescuers in Zhuozhou are carrying out cleaning-up, disinfection, and drainage operations to bring losses down to the minimum level. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Rescuers carry out drainage operation in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. With flood water subsiding, local residents, volunteers and rescuers in Zhuozhou are carrying out cleaning-up, disinfection, and drainage operations to bring losses down to the minimum level. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Drainage facilities in operation are pictured in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. With flood water subsiding, local residents, volunteers and rescuers in Zhuozhou are carrying out cleaning-up, disinfection, and drainage operations to bring losses down to the minimum level. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
