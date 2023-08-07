Flood-hit Zhuozhou carries out post-disaster restoration

Xinhua) 08:18, August 07, 2023

Volunteers clear debris at a flood-affected yard in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. With flood water subsiding, local residents, volunteers and rescuers in Zhuozhou are carrying out cleaning-up, disinfection, and drainage operations to bring losses down to the minimum level. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Volunteers perform outdoor disinfection in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Staff members perform outdoor disinfection in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Rescuers remove debris in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Staff members perform outdoor disinfection in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Volunteers clear sludge in the street in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Volunteers clear sludge in the street in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Rescuers carry out drainage operation in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Rescuers carry out drainage operation in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Drainage facilities in operation are pictured in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Rescuers carry out drainage operation in Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

