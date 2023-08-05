Home>>
China's transport investment up 9.1 pct in H1
(Xinhua) 15:35, August 05, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Fixed-asset investment in China's transport sector rose 9.1 percent year on year in the first half of the year (H1), data from the Ministry of Transport showed.
Total fixed-asset investment in the sector hit 1.8 trillion yuan (about 252.04 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, according to the ministry.
Specifically, road construction investment went up 8.9 percent year on year to 1.4 trillion yuan. Investment amounting to 93.6 billion yuan was channeled into waterway development, surging 26.7 percent from the same period last year.
In the second quarter of this year, China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector climbed 6.5 percent over the previous year, the data showed.
