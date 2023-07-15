China's passenger, cargo transport expands in June

Xinhua) 10:01, July 15, 2023

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's passenger and cargo transport industry reported steady growth in June, according to official data.

The China Transportation Services Index (CTSI) stood at 183.3 points last month, up 20.1 percent, according to the China Academy of Transportation Sciences.

The sub-index for cargo transport reached 205.2 points in June, 5.2 percent higher than the same period last year. The passenger transport sub-index recorded an increase of 92.6 percent year on year to 143.4 points.

The CTSI incorporated the transport volume of passengers and cargo of various transportation means, including railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation. With 2010 as the base year and 100 points as the base value, the index includes passenger and cargo transport as two sub-indexes.

