China's civil aviation transport continues to recover in May

Xinhua) 13:45, June 17, 2023

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation transport maintained the recovery momentum in May, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Friday.

The total transport turnover of the sector was 9.71 billion tonne-kilometers, rising 4.3 percent from April and recovering to 90 percent of the level recorded in the same period of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak, administration official Li Yong told a press conference.

Nearly 51.7 million air passenger trips were handled last month, 94.8 percent of the level recorded in May 2019. Of the total air passenger trips last month, passenger transport on domestic routes represented an increase of 2.6 percent from May 2019.

In May, the cargo and mail volume of China's civil aviation sector totaled 590,000 tonnes, recovering to 94.7 percent of the figure recorded in the same period of 2019, Li said.

The administration forecast strong travel demand in July and August. Nearly 1.95 million air passenger trips will be made daily during the period, said Li.

