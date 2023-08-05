China reports current account surplus in first six months

Xinhua) 09:59, August 05, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows domestically-made vehicles at the Horgos comprehensive bonded area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's current account surplus was 146.8 billion U.S. dollars in the first six months of the year, official data showed on Friday.

The ratio of current account surplus to gross domestic product stood at 1.7 percent during the period, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Of the total, the surplus under trade in goods came in at 293.3 billion dollars, and the deficit under trade in services was 102.1 billion dollars, the data showed.

The Chinese economy has maintained its recovery trend and growing momentum, said Wang Chunying, deputy head of the administration, adding that its long-term sound fundamentals will continue to underpin the basic equilibrium in the balance of payments.

