China's economy to maintain stable, positive trend in H2: official

Xinhua) 13:20, August 04, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese economy will maintain its stable and positive trend in the second half (H2) of this year, following a sustained recovery in the January-June period, an official said Friday.

During a press conference, Yuan Da, from the National Development and Reform Commission, highlighted positive changes in various economic indicators for July such as faster growth in power generation, improving market expectations and a two-month rise in the manufacturing purchasing managers' index.

The government's policy mix that continues to take effect will promote economic improvements, according to Yuan.

China has taken important steps to extend and strengthen favorable policies for enterprises this year. These measures range from providing tax breaks for small firms to the exemption of the purchase tax for new energy vehicles, thus creating a stable policy environment and boosting the confidence of businesses.

A string of new measures were also rolled out, including financing support for tech firms, incentives for automobile and electronics consumption, and measures to bolster the private economy.

In response to new economic changes in the second quarter, another batch of measures is being put into force in a timely manner to offer strong policy support for the continued economic recovery, Yuan said.

These measures encompass bringing down interest rates, stimulating consumption, renovating urban villages in cities and expanding the issuance of real estate investment trust products in the infrastructure sector, according to Yuan.

