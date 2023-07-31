China to solidly promote development, reform: economic planner

Xinhua) 08:27, July 31, 2023

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China's economic planner said on Sunday at a meeting it will solidly promote development and reform, sticking to the general principle of making economic stability a top priority and pursuing progress while ensuring stability.

The National Development and Reform Commission, the economic planner, highlighted six tasks at the meeting.

The tasks include intensifying macro-policy regulation; promoting consumption and increasing investment; supporting the development of the real economy; deepening reform and opening up; consolidating the foundation of economic security; and ensuring and improving public wellbeing, according to the meeting.

The Chinese economy has strong resilience, great potential, plenty of vitality, and the long-term positive fundamentals of the country's economy have not changed, it said.

